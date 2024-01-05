Enbridge (TSE:ENB) Given a C$56.00 Price Target at ATB Capital

Enbridge (TSE:ENB – Get Free Report) (NYSE:ENB) received a C$56.00 price target from analysts at ATB Capital in a research note issued to investors on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. ATB Capital’s price target indicates a potential upside of 14.29% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on ENB. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on shares of Enbridge from C$52.00 to C$51.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 13th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of Enbridge from C$60.00 to C$55.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 6th. CSFB cut their target price on shares of Enbridge from C$52.00 to C$51.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 13th. National Bankshares lifted their target price on Enbridge from C$48.00 to C$49.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, November 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Enbridge from C$56.00 to C$55.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$53.40.

Get Enbridge alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on ENB

Enbridge Price Performance

Shares of ENB traded up C$0.21 during midday trading on Friday, reaching C$49.00. The stock had a trading volume of 1,309,494 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,546,651. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 113.21, a current ratio of 0.67 and a quick ratio of 0.44. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is C$46.84 and its 200-day moving average price is C$46.96. Enbridge has a 52 week low of C$42.75 and a 52 week high of C$56.33. The company has a market capitalization of C$104.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.68, a P/E/G ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 0.91.

Enbridge (TSE:ENB – Get Free Report) (NYSE:ENB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 3rd. The company reported C$0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.59 by C$0.03. The business had revenue of C$9.84 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$10.72 billion. Enbridge had a net margin of 7.41% and a return on equity of 4.98%. On average, analysts forecast that Enbridge will post 2.7382319 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Enbridge

In other news, Director Teresa Smith Madden acquired 2,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 18th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of C$35.49 per share, with a total value of C$74,529.00. In other Enbridge news, Director Teresa Smith Madden acquired 2,100 shares of Enbridge stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 18th. The shares were bought at an average price of C$35.49 per share, with a total value of C$74,529.00. Also, Director Dan Curtis Tutcher sold 18,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$35.30, for a total value of C$635,400.00. 0.15% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Enbridge

(Get Free Report)

Enbridge Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy infrastructure company. The company operates through five segments: Liquids Pipelines, Gas Transmission and Midstream, Gas Distribution and Storage, Renewable Power Generation, and Energy Services. The Liquids Pipelines segment operates pipelines and related terminals to transport various grades of crude oil and other liquid hydrocarbons in Canada and the United States.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Enbridge Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enbridge and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.