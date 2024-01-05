Enliven Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ELVN) Stock Price Down 4.1%

Enliven Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ELVN – Get Free Report) shares dropped 4.1% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $13.98 and last traded at $13.99. Approximately 62,300 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 29% from the average daily volume of 87,264 shares. The stock had previously closed at $14.59.

Enliven Therapeutics Stock Performance

The firm has a market cap of $569.90 million, a PE ratio of 4.30 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $12.15 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $14.99.

Enliven Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ELVN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.51) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.49) by ($0.02). As a group, research analysts predict that Enliven Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Enliven Therapeutics

In other Enliven Therapeutics news, COO Anish Patel sold 11,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.00, for a total transaction of $165,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 22,097 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $331,455. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . In other news, CEO Samuel Kintz sold 7,779 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.01, for a total value of $101,204.79. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, COO Anish Patel sold 11,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.00, for a total transaction of $165,000.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 22,097 shares in the company, valued at $331,455. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 67,606 shares of company stock worth $945,763 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 45.80% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of ELVN. Fairmount Funds Management LLC purchased a new stake in Enliven Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $42,156,000. Commodore Capital LP acquired a new stake in Enliven Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at about $37,917,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Enliven Therapeutics by 4,476.0% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,546,475 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,564,000 after purchasing an additional 1,512,680 shares in the last quarter. Boxer Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Enliven Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth approximately $15,563,000. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Enliven Therapeutics by 4,847.5% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 466,251 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,516,000 after buying an additional 456,827 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.08% of the company’s stock.

Enliven Therapeutics Company Profile

Enliven Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of small molecule inhibitors to help patients with cancer. The company's lead product candidates comprise ELVN-001, which is being evaluated in a Phase 1 clinical trial in adults with chronic myeloid leukemia; and ELVN-002, a Phase 1 clinical trial in adults with solid tumors with HER2 alterations.

