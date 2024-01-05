Enliven Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ELVN) Stock Price Down 4.1%

Enliven Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ELVNGet Free Report) shares dropped 4.1% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $13.98 and last traded at $13.99. Approximately 62,300 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 29% from the average daily volume of 87,264 shares. The stock had previously closed at $14.59.

Enliven Therapeutics Stock Performance

The firm has a market cap of $569.90 million, a PE ratio of 4.30 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $12.15 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $14.99.

Enliven Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ELVNGet Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.51) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.49) by ($0.02). As a group, research analysts predict that Enliven Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Enliven Therapeutics news, COO Anish Patel sold 11,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.00, for a total transaction of $165,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 22,097 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $331,455. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Samuel Kintz sold 7,779 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.01, for a total value of $101,204.79. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, COO Anish Patel sold 11,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.00, for a total transaction of $165,000.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 22,097 shares in the company, valued at $331,455. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 67,606 shares of company stock worth $945,763 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 45.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Enliven Therapeutics

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of ELVN. Fairmount Funds Management LLC purchased a new stake in Enliven Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $42,156,000. Commodore Capital LP acquired a new stake in Enliven Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at about $37,917,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Enliven Therapeutics by 4,476.0% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,546,475 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,564,000 after purchasing an additional 1,512,680 shares in the last quarter. Boxer Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Enliven Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth approximately $15,563,000. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Enliven Therapeutics by 4,847.5% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 466,251 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,516,000 after buying an additional 456,827 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.08% of the company’s stock.

Enliven Therapeutics Company Profile

Enliven Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of small molecule inhibitors to help patients with cancer. The company's lead product candidates comprise ELVN-001, which is being evaluated in a Phase 1 clinical trial in adults with chronic myeloid leukemia; and ELVN-002, a Phase 1 clinical trial in adults with solid tumors with HER2 alterations.

