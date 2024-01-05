Enliven Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ELVN) Stock Price Down 4.1%

Enliven Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ELVN – Get Free Report) shares dropped 4.1% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $13.98 and last traded at $13.99. Approximately 62,300 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 29% from the average daily volume of 87,264 shares. The stock had previously closed at $14.59.
Enliven Therapeutics Stock Performance
The firm has a market cap of $569.90 million, a PE ratio of 4.30 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $12.15 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $14.99.
Enliven Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ELVN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.51) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.49) by ($0.02). As a group, research analysts predict that Enliven Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Insider Buying and Selling
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Enliven Therapeutics
Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of ELVN. Fairmount Funds Management LLC purchased a new stake in Enliven Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $42,156,000. Commodore Capital LP acquired a new stake in Enliven Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at about $37,917,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Enliven Therapeutics by 4,476.0% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,546,475 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,564,000 after purchasing an additional 1,512,680 shares in the last quarter. Boxer Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Enliven Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth approximately $15,563,000. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Enliven Therapeutics by 4,847.5% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 466,251 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,516,000 after buying an additional 456,827 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.08% of the company’s stock.
Enliven Therapeutics Company Profile
Enliven Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of small molecule inhibitors to help patients with cancer. The company's lead product candidates comprise ELVN-001, which is being evaluated in a Phase 1 clinical trial in adults with chronic myeloid leukemia; and ELVN-002, a Phase 1 clinical trial in adults with solid tumors with HER2 alterations.
Featured Articles
