Enstar Group (NASDAQ:ESGRP) Stock Price Up 0.2%

Enstar Group Limited (NASDAQ:ESGRP – Get Free Report) rose 0.2% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $25.30 and last traded at $25.22. Approximately 24,000 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 12% from the average daily volume of 21,350 shares. The stock had previously closed at $25.17.

Enstar Group Stock Performance

The business has a 50 day moving average of $24.72 and a two-hundred day moving average of $23.91.

Enstar Group Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 15th were paid a dividend of $0.4375 per share. This represents a $1.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.95%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 14th.

Enstar Group Company Profile

Enstar Group Limited acquires and manages insurance and reinsurance companies, and portfolios of insurance and reinsurance business in run-off. It engages in the run-off property and casualty, and other non-life lines insurance businesses. The company also provides consulting services, including claims inspection, claims validation, reinsurance asset collection, syndicate management, and IT consulting services to the insurance and reinsurance industry.

