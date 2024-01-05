Equals Group (LON:EQLS) Shares Down 0.4%

Shares of Equals Group plc (LON:EQLS – Get Free Report) traded down 0.4% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 123 ($1.57) and last traded at GBX 124.50 ($1.59). 116,808 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 60% from the average session volume of 288,919 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 125 ($1.59).

Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group increased their target price on Equals Group from GBX 164 ($2.09) to GBX 176 ($2.24) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 12th.

The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 117.52 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 107.57. The company has a market cap of £227.88 million, a PE ratio of 3,062.50 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.92, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a current ratio of 1.41.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 7th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 16th were paid a GBX 0.50 ($0.01) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 16th. This represents a yield of 0.43%. Equals Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 5,000.00%.

Equals Group plc, through its subsidiaries, provides payment processing and banking services to private clients and corporations through prepaid currency cards, travel cash, international money transfers, and current accounts in the United Kingdom. It operates Equals Money, a platform which combines account-to-account transfers, card products, and current accounts; Equals Money Solutions, an enterprise scale-up of the Equals Money platform serving large corporates and financial institutions with complex payments needs; FairFX, a travel card and international payment product covering the needs of high-net-worth individuals, international holidaymakers, and their families; CardOneMoney that allows small business and individuals to run their payments, direct debits, and cards through their account; Roqqett, an open-banking platform; and Equals Connect, a white label platform serving smaller FX providers.

