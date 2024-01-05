Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX) Shares Sold by Rovin Capital UT ADV

Rovin Capital UT ADV reduced its position in Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX – Free Report) by 5.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,097 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 127 shares during the quarter. Rovin Capital UT ADV’s holdings in Equifax were worth $384,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of EFX. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC grew its holdings in shares of Equifax by 273.3% during the second quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 112 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC purchased a new position in shares of Equifax in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Equifax in the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Equifax by 70.8% in the third quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 193 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the period. Finally, Impact Partnership Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Equifax during the third quarter worth approximately $44,000. 98.37% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Equifax Trading Up 0.5 %

Shares of Equifax stock opened at $234.09 on Friday. Equifax Inc. has a 1 year low of $159.95 and a 1 year high of $252.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $215.94 and a 200 day moving average price of $206.78. The company has a market capitalization of $28.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 55.47, a P/E/G ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 1.52.

Equifax Dividend Announcement

Equifax ( NYSE:EFX Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 19th. The credit services provider reported $1.76 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.78 by ($0.02). Equifax had a net margin of 10.15% and a return on equity of 19.15%. The firm had revenue of $1.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.33 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.73 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Equifax Inc. will post 6.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 24th were issued a $0.39 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 22nd. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.67%. Equifax’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 36.97%.

Insider Transactions at Equifax

In other Equifax news, CEO Mark W. Begor sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.58, for a total value of $1,166,060.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 63,011 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,496,372.38. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, CEO Mark W. Begor sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.58, for a total value of $1,166,060.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 63,011 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,496,372.38. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Melissa D. Smith purchased 914 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 26th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $166.27 per share, with a total value of $151,970.78. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 1,586 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $263,704.22. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 1.57% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup started coverage on shares of Equifax in a research report on Monday, November 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $243.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Equifax from $204.00 to $196.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on Equifax from $195.00 to $222.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, December 29th. Jefferies Financial Group raised Equifax from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $200.00 to $315.00 in a research note on Monday, December 18th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on Equifax from $230.00 to $305.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $239.69.

About Equifax

(Free Report)

Equifax Inc operates as a data, analytics, and technology company. The company operates through three segments: Workforce Solutions, U.S. Information Solutions (USIS), and International. The Workforce Solutions segment offers services that enables customers to verify income, employment, educational history, criminal justice data, healthcare professional licensure, and sanctions of people in the United States; and employer customers with services that assist them in complying with and automating payroll-related and human resource management processes throughout the entire cycle of the employment relationship.

