Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQIX) Shares Bought by Northstar Asset Management LLC

Northstar Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQIX – Free Report) by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,260 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the period. Northstar Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Equinix were worth $1,641,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich boosted its stake in shares of Equinix by 103,384.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 12,811,315 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $10,043,303,000 after acquiring an additional 12,798,935 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Equinix by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,118,844 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,796,807,000 after acquiring an additional 85,286 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Equinix by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,071,979 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,620,227,000 after acquiring an additional 67,971 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Equinix by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,293,418 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,013,957,000 after acquiring an additional 20,563 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Osaic Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Equinix by 6,589.5% during the 2nd quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 1,228,384 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $14,732,000 after acquiring an additional 1,210,021 shares in the last quarter. 93.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Equinix alerts:

Insider Transactions at Equinix

In other news, insider Brandi Galvin Morandi sold 129 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $774.60, for a total transaction of $99,923.40. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 11,366 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,804,103.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, insider Michael Earl Campbell sold 600 shares of Equinix stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $780.66, for a total value of $468,396.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 12,081 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,431,153.46. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Brandi Galvin Morandi sold 129 shares of Equinix stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $774.60, for a total transaction of $99,923.40. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 11,366 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,804,103.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 7,494 shares of company stock worth $5,654,822 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Equinix Trading Down 0.2 %

Equinix Increases Dividend

EQIX opened at $794.88 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 2.05 and a quick ratio of 2.05. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $788.91 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $772.22. Equinix, Inc. has a 1-year low of $650.61 and a 1-year high of $824.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $74.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 85.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 0.62.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 13th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 15th were issued a dividend of $4.26 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 14th. This represents a $17.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.14%. This is an increase from Equinix’s previous quarterly dividend of $3.41. Equinix’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 183.23%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

EQIX has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Equinix from $785.00 to $767.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 8th. KeyCorp started coverage on shares of Equinix in a research note on Wednesday, December 6th. They issued a “sector weight” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Equinix from $810.00 to $740.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. Wolfe Research raised shares of Equinix from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on shares of Equinix from $870.00 to $850.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $830.33.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on Equinix

Equinix Profile

(Free Report)

Equinix (Nasdaq: EQIX) is the world's digital infrastructure company. Digital leaders harness Equinix's trusted platform to bring together and interconnect foundational infrastructure at software speed. Equinix enables organizations to access all the right places, partners and possibilities to scale with agility, speed the launch of digital services, deliver world-class experiences and multiply their value, while supporting their sustainability goals.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EQIX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQIX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Equinix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Equinix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.