Equinor ASA (NYSE:EQNR) Downgraded by Morgan Stanley

Equinor ASA (NYSE:EQNR – Get Free Report) was downgraded by stock analysts at Morgan Stanley from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, Briefing.com reports.

A number of other analysts have also recently issued reports on EQNR. Royal Bank of Canada cut Equinor ASA from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th. Jefferies Financial Group cut Equinor ASA from a “hold” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 29th. StockNews.com upgraded Equinor ASA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 5th. Bank of America upgraded Equinor ASA from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 7th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut Equinor ASA from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, October 5th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold”.

Shares of EQNR traded up $0.08 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $32.21. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,774,252 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,842,583. Equinor ASA has a fifty-two week low of $25.23 and a fifty-two week high of $34.73. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $32.00 and a 200 day moving average price of $31.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $100.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.82 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 1.80 and a quick ratio of 1.66.

Equinor ASA (NYSE:EQNR – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, October 27th. The company reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by ($0.05). Equinor ASA had a return on equity of 27.26% and a net margin of 15.28%. The company had revenue of $26.02 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $54.12 billion. On average, research analysts predict that Equinor ASA will post 3.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of EQNR. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of Equinor ASA by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 10,284,862 shares of the company’s stock valued at $337,241,000 after buying an additional 444,435 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its position in Equinor ASA by 42.8% in the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 10,186,246 shares of the company’s stock valued at $382,086,000 after purchasing an additional 3,052,907 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Equinor ASA by 47.6% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,752,274 shares of the company’s stock valued at $130,429,000 after acquiring an additional 1,210,930 shares in the last quarter. Earnest Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Equinor ASA by 10.7% in the second quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 3,747,753 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,472,000 after acquiring an additional 362,405 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP increased its holdings in Equinor ASA by 5.1% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,774,455 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,974,000 after buying an additional 134,688 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 5.38% of the company’s stock.

Equinor ASA, an energy company, engages in the exploration, production, transportation, refining, and marketing of petroleum and other forms of energy in Norway and internationally. It operates through Exploration & Production Norway; Exploration & Production International; Exploration & Production USA; Marketing, Midstream & Processing; Renewables; and Other segments.

