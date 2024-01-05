Equitable Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EQH) Stock Position Increased by MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH

MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH increased its position in shares of Equitable Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EQH – Free Report) by 8.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,452,776 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 115,004 shares during the period. Equitable makes up about 1.8% of MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest position. MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH owned approximately 0.42% of Equitable worth $41,244,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Natixis acquired a new stake in Equitable during the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its holdings in shares of Equitable by 333.5% in the 2nd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 1,916 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 1,474 shares during the last quarter. UMB Bank n.a. lifted its holdings in shares of Equitable by 128.3% during the third quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 1,840 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 1,034 shares during the last quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Equitable in the 2nd quarter valued at $62,000. Finally, UniSuper Management Pty Ltd acquired a new stake in Equitable during the 2nd quarter worth about $71,000. 92.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE EQH traded up $0.51 during trading on Friday, reaching $33.08. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,010,256 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,562,333. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.20 billion, a PE ratio of 9.81 and a beta of 1.42. Equitable Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $21.89 and a 1-year high of $34.80. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $30.36 and a 200-day moving average price of $28.72.

Equitable ( NYSE:EQH Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 31st. The company reported $1.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by ($0.17). The company had revenue of $3.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.50 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.28 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 21.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Equitable Holdings, Inc. will post 4.56 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 4th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 27th were given a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 24th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.66%. Equitable’s payout ratio is currently 26.51%.

In related news, CAO William James Iv Eckert sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.59, for a total transaction of $242,130.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 20,318 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $702,799.62. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Equitable news, CEO Mark Pearson sold 60,000 shares of Equitable stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.07, for a total value of $1,984,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 639,625 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,152,398.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO William James Iv Eckert sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.59, for a total value of $242,130.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 20,318 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $702,799.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 81,845 shares of company stock worth $2,723,333 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 1.02% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on EQH. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Equitable from $41.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded shares of Equitable from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $34.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, December 5th. Barclays decreased their target price on Equitable from $32.00 to $31.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Equitable from $40.00 to $38.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on Equitable in a research report on Wednesday, October 4th. They set a “hold” rating and a $31.00 price objective for the company. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $34.38.

Equitable Holdings, Inc, together with its consolidated subsidiaries, operates as a diversified financial services company worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Individual Retirement, Group Retirement, Investment Management and Research, and Protection Solutions. The Individual Retirement segment offers a suite of variable annuity products primarily to affluent and high net worth individuals.

