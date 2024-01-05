Equities Analysts Set Expectations for Danaher Co.’s Q1 2024 Earnings (NYSE:DHR)

Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR – Free Report) – Investment analysts at Leerink Partnrs increased their Q1 2024 EPS estimates for shares of Danaher in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, January 4th. Leerink Partnrs analyst P. Souda now anticipates that the conglomerate will post earnings per share of $1.80 for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $1.76. The consensus estimate for Danaher’s current full-year earnings is $8.31 per share. Leerink Partnrs also issued estimates for Danaher’s Q4 2025 earnings at $2.38 EPS.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. StockNews.com upgraded Danaher from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 29th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on Danaher from $246.00 to $239.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. Barclays dropped their price target on Danaher from $290.00 to $215.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Danaher from $250.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 20th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Danaher from $240.00 to $255.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 11th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $259.40.

Shares of NYSE DHR opened at $232.62 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $216.18 and its 200 day moving average is $232.75. Danaher has a 52 week low of $182.09 and a 52 week high of $247.62. The company has a quick ratio of 1.94, a current ratio of 2.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The company has a market cap of $171.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.33, a PEG ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 0.85.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 24th. The conglomerate reported $2.02 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.83 by $0.19. Danaher had a return on equity of 13.71% and a net margin of 20.01%. The firm had revenue of $6.87 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.60 billion. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.56 earnings per share.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 29th will be paid a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 28th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.41%. Danaher’s dividend payout ratio is 12.11%.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. bought a new position in Danaher during the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Danaher by 68.9% during the first quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 125 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the period. IAG Wealth Partners LLC lifted its position in Danaher by 344.8% during the second quarter. IAG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 129 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. OFI Invest Asset Management bought a new stake in Danaher in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, First Capital Advisors Group LLC. purchased a new stake in Danaher during the 2nd quarter valued at $32,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.71% of the company’s stock.

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The Biotechnology segments offers bioprocess technologies, consumables, and services; lab filtration, separation, and purification; lab-scale protein purification and analytical tools; reagents, membranes and services; and healthcare filtration solutions.

