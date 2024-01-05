Erasca (NASDAQ:ERAS) Downgraded by Bank of America to “Neutral”

Erasca (NASDAQ:ERAS – Get Free Report) was downgraded by investment analysts at Bank of America from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Briefing.com reports. They currently have a $6.00 price objective on the stock, down from their prior price objective of $11.00. Bank of America‘s price objective suggests a potential upside of 177.78% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. HC Wainwright cut their price objective on Erasca from $10.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 28th. Mizuho cut their target price on Erasca from $8.00 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $9.50.

Erasca Price Performance

NASDAQ:ERAS opened at $2.16 on Friday. Erasca has a fifty-two week low of $1.51 and a fifty-two week high of $4.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $326.35 million, a PE ratio of -1.28 and a beta of 0.92. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.07 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.36.

Erasca (NASDAQ:ERAS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.21) by $0.01. On average, research analysts expect that Erasca will post -0.95 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Erasca

In other news, CEO Jonathan E. Lim bought 721,850 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 5th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $1.69 per share, for a total transaction of $1,219,926.50. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 12,899,360 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,799,918.40. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Jonathan E. Lim acquired 721,850 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 5th. The shares were bought at an average price of $1.69 per share, for a total transaction of $1,219,926.50. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 12,899,360 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,799,918.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Alexander W. Casdin acquired 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 4th. The shares were bought at an average price of $1.66 per share, for a total transaction of $49,800.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 493,974 shares in the company, valued at $819,996.84. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have bought 761,850 shares of company stock worth $1,288,227. Corporate insiders own 29.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Erasca

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Graham Capital Management L.P. raised its stake in shares of Erasca by 459.7% during the 2nd quarter. Graham Capital Management L.P. now owns 58,921 shares of the company’s stock worth $163,000 after purchasing an additional 48,394 shares in the last quarter. Prelude Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Erasca during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $39,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Erasca by 33.8% during the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 35,382 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,000 after acquiring an additional 8,946 shares during the last quarter. Prosight Management LP increased its holdings in shares of Erasca by 32.1% during the 2nd quarter. Prosight Management LP now owns 1,557,370 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,298,000 after acquiring an additional 378,280 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sanders Morris Harris LLC acquired a new position in shares of Erasca during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $817,000. Institutional investors own 49.20% of the company’s stock.

About Erasca

Erasca, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, developing, and commercializing therapies for patients with RAS/MAPK pathway-driven cancers. The company's lead candidates include ERAS-007, an oral inhibitor of ERK1/2 for the treatment of non-small cell lung cancer, colorectal cancer, and acute myeloid leukemia; and ERAS-601, an oral SHP2 inhibitor for patients with advanced or metastatic solid tumors.

