ESCO Technologies (NYSE:ESE) Cut to “Neutral” at Sidoti

ESCO Technologies (NYSE:ESE – Get Free Report) was downgraded by Sidoti from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report released on Friday, Briefing.com reports.

Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of ESCO Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 28th.

Shares of ESE opened at $109.17 on Friday. ESCO Technologies has a 12 month low of $85.50 and a 12 month high of $118.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 1.85 and a quick ratio of 1.26. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $106.92 and a 200 day moving average price of $104.14. The company has a market cap of $2.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.49 and a beta of 1.12.

ESCO Technologies (NYSE:ESE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 16th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.05. ESCO Technologies had a return on equity of 8.72% and a net margin of 9.68%. The business had revenue of $272.65 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $267.32 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.21 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that ESCO Technologies will post 4.66 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ESE. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its position in shares of ESCO Technologies by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 11,702 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $1,222,000 after acquiring an additional 333 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its holdings in shares of ESCO Technologies by 14.2% during the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 13,079 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $1,366,000 after purchasing an additional 1,624 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank acquired a new position in shares of ESCO Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at $9,239,000. Creative Planning increased its stake in ESCO Technologies by 12.4% in the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 4,981 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $520,000 after purchasing an additional 551 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in ESCO Technologies by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 188,079 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $19,643,000 after buying an additional 7,725 shares during the period. 93.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ESCO Technologies Inc produces and supplies engineered products and systems for industrial and commercial markets worldwide. It operates through three segments: Aerospace & Defense, Utility Solutions Group, and RF Test & Measurement. The Aerospace & Defense segment designs and manufactures filtration products, including hydraulic filter elements and fluid control devices used in commercial aerospace applications; filter mechanisms used in micro-propulsion devices for satellites; and custom designed filters for manned aircraft and submarines.

