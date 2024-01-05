Essent Group (NYSE:ESNT) Reaches New 1-Year High at $53.91

Essent Group Ltd. (NYSE:ESNT – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $53.91 and last traded at $53.20, with a volume of 46406 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $53.15.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have recently weighed in on ESNT. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $59.00 price objective on shares of Essent Group in a research report on Monday, September 25th. Barclays initiated coverage on Essent Group in a research report on Wednesday, November 15th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $60.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com raised Essent Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Essent Group in a research note on Wednesday, December 6th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $54.00 target price on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $56.38.

Essent Group Stock Up 0.1 %

The stock has a market capitalization of $5.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 1.09. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $49.81 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $49.09.

Essent Group (NYSE:ESNT – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The financial services provider reported $1.66 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.57 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $296.11 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $262.26 million. Essent Group had a net margin of 64.11% and a return on equity of 14.33%. Analysts predict that Essent Group Ltd. will post 6.45 earnings per share for the current year.

Essent Group Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 11th. Investors of record on Friday, December 1st were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 30th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.88%. Essent Group’s payout ratio is 16.05%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Essent Group

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ESNT. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Essent Group in the second quarter valued at about $230,000. Inspire Investing LLC lifted its position in shares of Essent Group by 191.3% during the 2nd quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 19,856 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $929,000 after buying an additional 13,040 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its stake in shares of Essent Group by 8.7% in the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 15,820 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $740,000 after buying an additional 1,267 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Essent Group by 112.7% in the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 70,404 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,295,000 after buying an additional 37,305 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its holdings in shares of Essent Group by 0.9% in the second quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 398,776 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $18,663,000 after acquiring an additional 3,622 shares in the last quarter. 91.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Essent Group

Essent Group Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides private mortgage insurance and reinsurance for mortgages secured by residential properties located in the United States. Its mortgage insurance products include primary, pool, and master policy. The company also provides information technology maintenance and development services; customer support-related services; underwriting consulting; and contract underwriting services.

