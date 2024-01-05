Establishment Labs Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ESTA) Receives $74.67 Average Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of Establishment Labs Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ESTA – Get Free Report) have earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the six research firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $74.67.

ESTA has been the subject of several analyst reports. B. Riley reduced their price target on Establishment Labs from $95.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 9th. Mizuho reduced their price target on Establishment Labs from $80.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 8th.

Establishment Labs Stock Performance

Shares of ESTA stock opened at $25.46 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.36, a current ratio of 3.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $657.07 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.09 and a beta of 1.13. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $25.67 and a 200 day moving average of $45.53. Establishment Labs has a 52 week low of $16.96 and a 52 week high of $79.88.

Establishment Labs (NASDAQ:ESTA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported ($1.12) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.72) by ($0.40). The firm had revenue of $38.51 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $40.84 million. Establishment Labs had a negative net margin of 40.32% and a negative return on equity of 467.63%. As a group, research analysts expect that Establishment Labs will post -3.22 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Establishment Labs news, Director Nicholas Sheridan Lewin acquired 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 20th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $22.00 per share, for a total transaction of $110,000.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 14,190 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $312,180. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other Establishment Labs news, Director Nicholas Sheridan Lewin acquired 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 20th. The shares were bought at an average price of $22.00 per share, with a total value of $110,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 14,190 shares in the company, valued at approximately $312,180. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Raj Denhoy acquired 2,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 17th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $22.21 per share, for a total transaction of $49,972.50. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 8,112 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $180,167.52. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders acquired 9,250 shares of company stock worth $214,053. 12.64% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Establishment Labs

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JW Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Establishment Labs by 0.8% during the first quarter. JW Asset Management LLC now owns 3,142,485 shares of the company’s stock valued at $211,772,000 after purchasing an additional 25,000 shares in the last quarter. RTW Investments LP lifted its holdings in Establishment Labs by 0.6% during the first quarter. RTW Investments LP now owns 2,389,138 shares of the company’s stock valued at $161,840,000 after purchasing an additional 15,000 shares in the last quarter. Nantahala Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Establishment Labs by 1.2% during the first quarter. Nantahala Capital Management LLC now owns 2,149,201 shares of the company’s stock valued at $144,835,000 after purchasing an additional 25,965 shares in the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. lifted its holdings in Establishment Labs by 0.8% during the third quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 1,482,180 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,731,000 after purchasing an additional 11,780 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cowen AND Company LLC lifted its holdings in Establishment Labs by 18.1% during the third quarter. Cowen AND Company LLC now owns 1,141,172 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,997,000 after purchasing an additional 175,000 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.56% of the company’s stock.

Establishment Labs Company Profile

Establishment Labs Holdings Inc, a medical technology company, manufactures and markets medical devices for aesthetic and reconstructive plastic surgery. The company primarily offers silicone gel-filled breast implants under Motiva Implants brand name. It also provides Motiva Ergonomix and Motiva Ergonomix2 gravity sensitive round soft silicone-gel-filled breast implants; and Motiva Flora Tissue Expander, a breast tissue expander.

See Also

