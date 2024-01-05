Eudaimonia Advisors LLC Buys 960 Shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU)

Eudaimonia Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU – Free Report) by 5.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 19,218 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 960 shares during the quarter. Eudaimonia Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF were worth $997,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Chemistry Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 1.3% in the second quarter. Chemistry Wealth Management LLC now owns 14,261 shares of the company’s stock valued at $776,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares during the period. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. raised its position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 0.5% in the second quarter. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 36,656 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,994,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 2.5% in the second quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 7,804 shares of the company’s stock valued at $425,000 after purchasing an additional 188 shares during the period. White Lighthouse Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 0.9% in the second quarter. White Lighthouse Investment Management Inc. now owns 21,723 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,182,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, Optimum Investment Advisors raised its position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 10.1% in the second quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 2,202 shares of the company’s stock valued at $120,000 after purchasing an additional 202 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA VEU opened at $55.20 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $35.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.20 and a beta of 0.82. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF has a 52-week low of $49.47 and a 52-week high of $56.63. The business’s 50 day moving average is $53.99 and its two-hundred day moving average is $53.68.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the FTSE All-World ex US Index (the Index). The Index includes approximately 2,200 stocks of companies in 46 countries, from both developed and emerging markets worldwide.

