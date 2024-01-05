Eudaimonia Partners LLC Sells 1,337 Shares of Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV)

Eudaimonia Partners LLC lessened its stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Free Report) by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 28,513 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,337 shares during the period. Vanguard Value ETF comprises approximately 1.0% of Eudaimonia Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest holding. Eudaimonia Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $3,933,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Calamos Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 2.7% during the second quarter. Calamos Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,632 shares of the company’s stock worth $374,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. Patriot Investment Management Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 0.7% during the second quarter. Patriot Investment Management Group Inc. now owns 9,672 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,374,000 after buying an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 10.4% during the third quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 764 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,000 after buying an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. DCM Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 3.2% during the second quarter. DCM Advisors LLC now owns 2,335 shares of the company’s stock valued at $332,000 after buying an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mogy Joel R Investment Counsel Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Mogy Joel R Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 5,275 shares of the company’s stock valued at $740,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Value ETF Price Performance

Shares of VTV opened at $149.33 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $104.57 billion, a PE ratio of 15.30 and a beta of 0.89. Vanguard Value ETF has a 1-year low of $130.89 and a 1-year high of $150.72. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $143.26 and its 200-day moving average price is $142.17.

Vanguard Value ETF Profile

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

