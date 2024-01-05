Expeditors International of Washington (NASDAQ:EXPD) Hits New 12-Month High at $129.18

Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $129.18 and last traded at $128.73, with a volume of 252491 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $127.25.

EXPD has been the topic of several research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Expeditors International of Washington in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Expeditors International of Washington from $85.00 to $84.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Expeditors International of Washington from $107.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 21st. Finally, Susquehanna dropped their price objective on Expeditors International of Washington from $115.00 to $109.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Expeditors International of Washington presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $104.63.

The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $119.96 and a 200-day simple moving average of $118.66. The firm has a market cap of $18.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.05 and a beta of 1.00.

Expeditors International of Washington (NASDAQ:EXPD – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The transportation company reported $1.16 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.25 by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $2.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.29 billion. Expeditors International of Washington had a return on equity of 28.76% and a net margin of 7.77%. Expeditors International of Washington’s quarterly revenue was down 49.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.54 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. will post 5.15 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 1st were issued a $0.69 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 30th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.2%. Expeditors International of Washington’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 26.09%.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. FCF Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 88.4% during the 4th quarter. FCF Advisors LLC now owns 17,539 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,231,000 after buying an additional 8,232 shares in the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its holdings in Expeditors International of Washington by 4.9% during the 4th quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 6,993 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $890,000 after buying an additional 328 shares during the period. IMPACTfolio LLC lifted its position in Expeditors International of Washington by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. IMPACTfolio LLC now owns 1,949 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $248,000 after buying an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. Anchor Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Expeditors International of Washington during the 4th quarter worth about $474,000. Finally, Financial Insights Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Expeditors International of Washington during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $243,000. 96.73% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Expeditors International of Washington, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides logistics services in the Americas, North Asia, South Asia, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and India. The company offers airfreight services, such as air freight consolidation and forwarding; ocean freight and ocean services, including ocean freight consolidation, direct ocean forwarding, and order management; customs brokerage, intra-continental ground transportation and delivery, and warehousing and distribution services; and customs clearance, purchase order management, vendor consolidation, time-definite transportation services, temperature-controlled transit, cargo insurance, specialized cargo monitoring and tracking, and other supply chain solutions.

