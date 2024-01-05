Experian (OTCMKTS:EXPGY) Stock Rating Upgraded by BNP Paribas

Experian (OTCMKTS:EXPGY – Get Free Report) was upgraded by BNP Paribas from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Briefing.com reports.

Experian Stock Down 0.5 %

Shares of OTCMKTS EXPGY opened at $38.50 on Friday. Experian has a 12 month low of $28.80 and a 12 month high of $41.52. The business’s 50 day moving average is $36.88 and its two-hundred day moving average is $35.89.

About Experian

Experian plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a technology company in North America, Latin America, the United Kingdom, Ireland, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates in two segments, Business-to-Business and Consumer Services. The company collects, sorts, aggregates, and transforms data from various sources to provide a range of data-driven services.

