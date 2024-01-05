Experian (OTCMKTS:EXPGY) Stock Rating Upgraded by BNP Paribas

Experian (OTCMKTS:EXPGY – Get Free Report) was upgraded by BNP Paribas from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Briefing.com reports.
Experian Stock Down 0.5 %
Shares of OTCMKTS EXPGY opened at $38.50 on Friday. Experian has a 12 month low of $28.80 and a 12 month high of $41.52. The business’s 50 day moving average is $36.88 and its two-hundred day moving average is $35.89.
About Experian
