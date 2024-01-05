Farfetch Ltd (NYSE:FTCH) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Farfetch Ltd (NYSE:FTCH – Get Free Report) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the thirteen analysts that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $6.03.
Several brokerages have commented on FTCH. Citigroup raised shares of Farfetch from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, November 30th. BTIG Research downgraded shares of Farfetch from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $5.50 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, November 30th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Farfetch from $18.00 to $13.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, September 11th. UBS Group cut their price target on shares of Farfetch from $6.70 to $3.30 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 8th. Finally, Societe Generale downgraded shares of Farfetch from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $1.50 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, October 25th.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Farfetch in the 2nd quarter worth $32,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in Farfetch by 31.8% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,993 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,000 after purchasing an additional 1,204 shares during the period. Clearstead Advisors LLC raised its position in Farfetch by 24,900.0% in the 3rd quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 7,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 7,470 shares during the period. Natixis purchased a new position in Farfetch in the 4th quarter worth $40,000. Finally, QCM Cayman Ltd. purchased a new position in Farfetch in the 2nd quarter worth $63,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.35% of the company’s stock.
Farfetch Ltd. engages in the retail of fashion and luxury goods. It offers womenswear, menswear, kidswear, vintage, fine watches, and fine jewelry. The company was founded by José Manuel Ferreira Neves in 2007 and launched in 2008 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.
