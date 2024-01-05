Fidelity Preferred Securities & Income ETF (BATS:FPFD) Stock Price Down 0.3%

Fidelity Preferred Securities & Income ETF (BATS:FPFD – Get Free Report) fell 0.3% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $20.72 and last traded at $20.73. 7,789 shares changed hands during trading, The stock had previously closed at $20.80.

Fidelity Preferred Securities & Income ETF Trading Down 0.1 %

The business has a 50-day moving average price of $20.30 and a 200 day moving average price of $20.09.

Fidelity Preferred Securities & Income ETF Cuts Dividend

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 1st. Investors of record on Monday, October 30th were issued a dividend of $0.075 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 27th.

Institutional Trading of Fidelity Preferred Securities & Income ETF

About Fidelity Preferred Securities & Income ETF

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Fidelity Preferred Securities & Income ETF stock. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its holdings in Fidelity Preferred Securities & Income ETF ( BATS:FPFD Free Report ) by 32.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 20,112 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,901 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC owned about 1.26% of Fidelity Preferred Securities & Income ETF worth $405,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

The Fidelity Preferred Securities & Income ETF (FPFD) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund actively invests in preferred and other income producing securities rated at least BB, issued by domestic and foreign issuers, with no specific target maturity. FPFD was launched on Jun 15, 2021 and is managed by Fidelity.

