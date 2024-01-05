Fireweed Metals (CVE:FWZ) Trading Down 2.6%

Shares of Fireweed Metals Corp. (CVE:FWZ – Get Free Report) traded down 2.6% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as 1.13 and last traded at 1.13. 148,855 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 64% from the average session volume of 90,576 shares. The stock had previously closed at 1.16.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Pi Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a C$2.30 price objective on shares of Fireweed Metals in a research report on Monday, October 30th.

Fireweed Metals Stock Performance

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is 1.11 and its two-hundred day moving average price is 1.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $160.94 million, a PE ratio of -6.39 and a beta of 0.91.

Fireweed Metals (CVE:FWZ – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 24th. The company reported -0.13 earnings per share for the quarter.

About Fireweed Metals

Fireweed Metals Corp. engages in the acquisition and exploration of mineral assets in Canada. It explores for zinc, lead, and silver, as well as gallium and germanium deposits. The company owns an interest in the Macmillan Pass project located in Yukon, Canada; and the Gayna River project situated in Northwest Territories, Canada.

