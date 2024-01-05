First Asset Canadian REIT Income Fund (TSE:RIT) Trading Down 1.1%

First Asset Canadian REIT Income Fund (TSE:RIT – Get Free Report) shares traded down 1.1% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as C$15.80 and last traded at C$15.85. 7,863 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 27% from the average session volume of 10,825 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$16.02.

First Asset Canadian REIT Income Fund Stock Up 0.6 %

The company’s fifty day moving average is C$15.13 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$15.37.

About First Asset Canadian REIT Income Fund

First Asset Canadian Reit Income Fund (the Fund), formerly First Asset REIT Income Fund, is a Canada-based investment trust. The Fund’s investment objectives is to provide holders with the benefits of high monthly cash distributions together with the opportunity for capital appreciation through the active management of a diversified portfolio of real estate investment trusts (REITs) and real estate corporations that are listed on Canadian stock exchanges.

