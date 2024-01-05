First Horizon (NYSE:FHN) Stock Price Up 4.4%

Shares of First Horizon Co. (NYSE:FHN – Get Free Report) rose 4.4% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $14.64 and last traded at $14.61. Approximately 4,474,273 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 42% from the average daily volume of 7,736,552 shares. The stock had previously closed at $14.00.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

FHN has been the topic of a number of research reports. Raymond James upgraded First Horizon from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $13.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on First Horizon from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 15th. Wedbush upgraded First Horizon from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $12.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Citigroup began coverage on First Horizon in a research report on Friday, December 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $14.00 target price on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on First Horizon in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $13.75.

First Horizon Stock Up 4.1 %

The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $12.80 and a 200-day moving average price of $12.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.73, a PEG ratio of 4.27 and a beta of 0.97.

First Horizon (NYSE:FHN – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.03. First Horizon had a return on equity of 11.74% and a net margin of 20.40%. The firm had revenue of $1.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $801.16 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.44 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that First Horizon Co. will post 1.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

First Horizon Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 15th were issued a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 14th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.12%. First Horizon’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 35.93%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in First Horizon by 4.2% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 56,775,050 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $625,661,000 after acquiring an additional 2,276,977 shares in the last quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky grew its position in First Horizon by 94.4% in the third quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 182,829 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,014,000 after acquiring an additional 88,789 shares in the last quarter. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP grew its position in First Horizon by 7.6% in the third quarter. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP now owns 800,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,816,000 after acquiring an additional 56,819 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. grew its position in First Horizon by 1.4% in the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 88,173 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $972,000 after acquiring an additional 1,242 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Graham Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in First Horizon in the third quarter worth about $479,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.44% of the company’s stock.

First Horizon Company Profile

First Horizon Corporation operates as the bank holding company for First Horizon Bank that provides various financial services. The company operates through three segments: Regional Banking, Specialty Banking, and Corporate. It offers general banking services for consumers, businesses, financial institutions, and governments.

Recommended Stories

