First Horizon (NYSE:FHN) Upgraded to Strong-Buy by Raymond James

First Horizon (NYSE:FHN – Get Free Report) was upgraded by equities research analysts at Raymond James from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a $17.00 price target on the financial services provider’s stock, up from their prior price target of $13.00. Raymond James’ price objective points to a potential upside of 16.20% from the stock’s previous close.

FHN has been the subject of several other reports. Wedbush upgraded First Horizon from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $12.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on First Horizon from $11.50 to $14.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on First Horizon from $13.00 to $13.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 19th. UBS Group assumed coverage on First Horizon in a research report on Thursday, September 28th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $12.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on First Horizon from $15.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $13.75.

Get First Horizon alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on First Horizon

First Horizon Trading Up 4.5 %

Shares of NYSE:FHN traded up $0.63 on Friday, hitting $14.63. 7,578,115 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,533,812. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.27 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.94. First Horizon has a 12 month low of $8.99 and a 12 month high of $24.90. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $12.80 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $12.22.

First Horizon (NYSE:FHN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.03. First Horizon had a return on equity of 11.74% and a net margin of 20.40%. The business had revenue of $1.25 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $801.16 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.44 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that First Horizon will post 1.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Macroview Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in First Horizon during the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC raised its stake in shares of First Horizon by 241.5% during the third quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 2,800 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 1,980 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of First Horizon during the second quarter valued at about $31,000. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new position in First Horizon in the second quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Spire Wealth Management raised its stake in First Horizon by 156.9% in the second quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 3,334 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 2,036 shares in the last quarter. 76.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About First Horizon

(Get Free Report)

First Horizon Corporation operates as the bank holding company for First Horizon Bank that provides various financial services. The company operates through three segments: Regional Banking, Specialty Banking, and Corporate. It offers general banking services for consumers, businesses, financial institutions, and governments.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for First Horizon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Horizon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.