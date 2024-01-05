First National (NASDAQ:FXNC) Trading Down 2.1%

First National Co. (NASDAQ:FXNC – Get Free Report) traded down 2.1% on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $20.67 and last traded at $21.00. 13,135 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 43% from the average session volume of 9,174 shares. The stock had previously closed at $21.45.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Janney Montgomery Scott cut shares of First National from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $19.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, September 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

First National Stock Performance

The company has a market cap of $129.96 million, a PE ratio of 8.54 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.81. The business has a 50-day moving average of $19.58 and a 200 day moving average of $18.04.

First National (NASDAQ:FXNC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The company reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.50. The firm had revenue of $13.74 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.50 million. First National had a return on equity of 13.71% and a net margin of 22.10%. Equities research analysts anticipate that First National Co. will post 2.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

First National Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 8th. Investors of record on Friday, November 24th were paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.89%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 22nd. First National’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.69%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On First National

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of FXNC. Fourthstone LLC raised its position in First National by 2.0% during the second quarter. Fourthstone LLC now owns 624,426 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,322,000 after purchasing an additional 12,463 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in First National by 251.7% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 233,406 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,110,000 after acquiring an additional 167,034 shares in the last quarter. Cutler Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of First National by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Cutler Capital Management LLC now owns 200,494 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,314,000 after buying an additional 3,455 shares in the last quarter. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC increased its position in shares of First National by 442.0% during the second quarter. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC now owns 150,512 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,337,000 after purchasing an additional 122,741 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in First National by 21.8% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 38,387 shares of the company’s stock valued at $638,000 after buying an additional 6,867 shares in the last quarter. 42.52% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About First National

First National Corporation operates as the bank holding company for First Bank that provides various commercial banking services to small and medium-sized businesses, individuals, estates, local governmental entities, and non-profit organizations in Virginia. The company's deposit products include checking, savings, money market, and individual retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and treasury management solutions.

