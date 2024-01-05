First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR) Position Lowered by Silver Lake Advisory LLC

Silver Lake Advisory LLC decreased its stake in shares of First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR – Free Report) by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 27,102 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock after selling 94 shares during the period. First Solar comprises about 2.7% of Silver Lake Advisory LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. Silver Lake Advisory LLC’s holdings in First Solar were worth $4,379,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of FSLR. Norges Bank bought a new position in First Solar in the fourth quarter worth about $213,049,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in First Solar by 197.8% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,336,038 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock worth $111,880,000 after acquiring an additional 887,443 shares during the last quarter. Samlyn Capital LLC bought a new position in First Solar in the first quarter worth about $121,554,000. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in First Solar by 889.2% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 453,658 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock worth $98,671,000 after acquiring an additional 511,143 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP bought a new position in First Solar in the first quarter worth about $90,528,000. Institutional investors own 82.08% of the company’s stock.

FSLR has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. UBS Group cut their target price on shares of First Solar from $270.00 to $250.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on First Solar in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. BNP Paribas began coverage on First Solar in a report on Friday, October 20th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $237.00 price target on the stock. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on shares of First Solar from $226.00 to $216.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of First Solar from $229.00 to $246.00 in a research report on Friday, September 8th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $235.50.

In other First Solar news, insider Kuntal Kumar Verma sold 1,621 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.16, for a total value of $233,683.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,621 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $233,683.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Kuntal Kumar Verma sold 1,621 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.16, for a total transaction of $233,683.36. Following the sale, the insider now owns 1,621 shares in the company, valued at $233,683.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Georges Antoun sold 2,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.02, for a total value of $422,448.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 42,041 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,400,056.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 6,421 shares of company stock valued at $1,035,331 over the last three months. Company insiders own 0.58% of the company’s stock.

Shares of First Solar stock traded up $1.48 during trading on Friday, reaching $167.79. 653,843 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,406,362. The company has a quick ratio of 2.45, a current ratio of 3.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. First Solar, Inc. has a twelve month low of $129.21 and a twelve month high of $232.00. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $155.42 and a 200-day moving average price of $171.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.63 and a beta of 1.44.

First Solar (NASDAQ:FSLR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 31st. The solar cell manufacturer reported $2.50 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.09 by $0.41. First Solar had a return on equity of 8.35% and a net margin of 14.99%. The business had revenue of $801.09 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $904.11 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.46) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 27.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that First Solar, Inc. will post 8.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

First Solar, Inc provides photovoltaic (PV) solar energy solutions in the United State, Japan, France, Canada, India, Australia, and internationally. The company designs, manufactures, and sells cadmium telluride solar modules that converts sunlight into electricity. It serves developers and operators of systems, utilities, independent power producers, commercial and industrial companies, and other system owners.

