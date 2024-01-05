First Trust DJ Global Select Dividend Index Fund (NYSEARCA:FGD) Stock Price Down 0.6%

First Trust DJ Global Select Dividend Index Fund (NYSEARCA:FGD – Get Free Report) dropped 0.6% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $21.91 and last traded at $22.04. Approximately 228,129 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 12% from the average daily volume of 203,215 shares. The stock had previously closed at $22.17.

First Trust DJ Global Select Dividend Index Fund Trading Up 0.8 %

The stock has a fifty day moving average of $21.41 and a two-hundred day moving average of $21.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $707.39 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.40 and a beta of 0.92.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On First Trust DJ Global Select Dividend Index Fund

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FGD. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust DJ Global Select Dividend Index Fund in the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. BluePath Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in First Trust DJ Global Select Dividend Index Fund in the third quarter worth about $44,000. Intrepid Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in First Trust DJ Global Select Dividend Index Fund during the 2nd quarter worth about $45,000. Farther Finance Advisors LLC acquired a new position in First Trust DJ Global Select Dividend Index Fund during the 2nd quarter valued at about $60,000. Finally, Sandy Spring Bank bought a new position in shares of First Trust DJ Global Select Dividend Index Fund in the 2nd quarter valued at about $71,000.

About First Trust DJ Global Select Dividend Index Fund

First Trust Dow Jones Global Select Dividend Index Fund (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of an equity index called the Dow Jones Global Select Dividend Index (the Index). The Index is an indicated annual dividend yield weighted index of 100 stocks selected from the developed market portion of the Dow Jones World Index, subject to certain buffers designed to limit turnover.

