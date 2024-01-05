First Trust Expanded Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:XPND) Stock Price Down 1%

First Trust Expanded Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:XPND – Get Free Report)’s stock price fell 1% on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $22.79 and last traded at $22.79. 22,695 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 95% from the average session volume of 11,648 shares. The stock had previously closed at $23.02.

First Trust Expanded Technology ETF Stock Performance

The firm has a market cap of $6.80 million, a PE ratio of 23.96 and a beta of 1.29. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $22.34 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $21.45.

Institutional Trading of First Trust Expanded Technology ETF

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. UBS Group AG increased its stake in First Trust Expanded Technology ETF by 22.6% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,892 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,000 after buying an additional 901 shares during the period. Osaic Holdings Inc. increased its stake in First Trust Expanded Technology ETF by 26.2% in the 2nd quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 6,626 shares of the company’s stock valued at $139,000 after buying an additional 1,376 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC increased its stake in First Trust Expanded Technology ETF by 38.9% in the 2nd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 19,688 shares of the company’s stock valued at $412,000 after buying an additional 5,514 shares during the period. SFI Advisors LLC increased its stake in First Trust Expanded Technology ETF by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. SFI Advisors LLC now owns 243,496 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,478,000 after buying an additional 7,104 shares during the period. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of First Trust Expanded Technology ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $239,000.

First Trust Expanded Technology ETF Company Profile

The First Trust Expanded Technology ETF (XPND) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund actively invests in US stocks whose businesses are derived from or dependent on technology. XPND was launched on Jun 14, 2021 and is managed by First Trust.

