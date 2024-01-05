First Trust Managed Municipal ETF (NASDAQ:FMB) Reaches New 1-Year High at $51.69

First Trust Managed Municipal ETF (NASDAQ:FMB – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $51.69 and last traded at $51.69, with a volume of 145302 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $51.58.

First Trust Managed Municipal ETF Trading Down 0.1 %

The business’s fifty day moving average is $50.36 and its two-hundred day moving average is $50.09.

Get First Trust Managed Municipal ETF alerts:

First Trust Managed Municipal ETF Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 26th were issued a $0.1325 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 22nd. This represents a $1.59 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.08%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On First Trust Managed Municipal ETF

First Trust Managed Municipal ETF Company Profile

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA purchased a new position in shares of First Trust Managed Municipal ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC purchased a new position in shares of First Trust Managed Municipal ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $40,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in First Trust Managed Municipal ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $41,000. CENTRAL TRUST Co grew its holdings in First Trust Managed Municipal ETF by 140.1% in the third quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 994 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 580 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its position in shares of First Trust Managed Municipal ETF by 59.0% during the second quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 1,135 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 421 shares in the last quarter.

(Get Free Report)

The First Trust Managed Municipal ETF (FMB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund that invests primarily in investment-grade municipal bonds, with some high-yield exposure. FMB was launched on May 13, 2014 and is managed by First Trust.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Managed Municipal ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Managed Municipal ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.