First Trust Managed Municipal ETF (NASDAQ:FMB) Reaches New 1-Year High at $51.69

First Trust Managed Municipal ETF (NASDAQ:FMB – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $51.69 and last traded at $51.69, with a volume of 145302 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $51.58.
First Trust Managed Municipal ETF Trading Down 0.1 %
The business’s fifty day moving average is $50.36 and its two-hundred day moving average is $50.09.
First Trust Managed Municipal ETF Dividend Announcement
The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 26th were issued a $0.1325 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 22nd. This represents a $1.59 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.08%.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On First Trust Managed Municipal ETF
First Trust Managed Municipal ETF Company Profile
The First Trust Managed Municipal ETF (FMB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund that invests primarily in investment-grade municipal bonds, with some high-yield exposure. FMB was launched on May 13, 2014 and is managed by First Trust.
