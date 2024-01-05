Fiserv (NASDAQ:FISV) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Fiserv (NASDAQ:FISV – Free Report) in a report published on Tuesday morning. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the stock.

Fiserv Trading Up 0.9 %

Shares of NASDAQ FISV opened at $133.00 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $127.15 and a 200-day moving average of $123.15. The company has a market capitalization of $83.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.09 and a beta of 0.86. Fiserv has a 12 month low of $87.03 and a 12 month high of $122.39.

Get Fiserv alerts:

Institutional Trading of Fiserv

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of FISV. Comerica Bank acquired a new position in shares of Fiserv during the 2nd quarter worth $200,000. PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new position in Fiserv in the 2nd quarter worth about $27,000. Hollencrest Capital Management increased its holdings in Fiserv by 75.8% in the 3rd quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management now owns 232 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc acquired a new position in Fiserv in the 2nd quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Annapolis Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in Fiserv in the 2nd quarter worth about $36,000. 88.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Fiserv

Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides payment and financial services technology worldwide. The company operates through Acceptance, Fintech, and Payments segments. The Acceptance segment provides point-of-sale merchant acquiring and digital commerce services; mobile payment services; security and fraud protection products; Carat, an omnichannel commerce solution; Clover, a cloud-based point-of-sale and business management platform; and Clover Connect, an independent software vendors platform.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Fiserv Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fiserv and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.