Fiserv (NASDAQ:FISV) Sets New 1-Year High at $133.01

Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $133.01 and last traded at $131.75, with a volume of 3663555 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $133.08.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Fiserv in a research note on Tuesday. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

The firm has a market capitalization of $83.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.09 and a beta of 0.86. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $127.15 and its 200 day simple moving average is $123.15.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Comerica Bank acquired a new position in shares of Fiserv during the second quarter worth $200,000. PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new position in Fiserv during the 2nd quarter worth $27,000. Hollencrest Capital Management increased its position in Fiserv by 75.8% during the 3rd quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management now owns 232 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc purchased a new stake in Fiserv in the second quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Annapolis Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in Fiserv in the second quarter worth about $36,000. Institutional investors own 88.79% of the company’s stock.

Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides payment and financial services technology worldwide. The company operates through Acceptance, Fintech, and Payments segments. The Acceptance segment provides point-of-sale merchant acquiring and digital commerce services; mobile payment services; security and fraud protection products; Carat, an omnichannel commerce solution; Clover, a cloud-based point-of-sale and business management platform; and Clover Connect, an independent software vendors platform.

