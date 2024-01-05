Flanigan’s Enterprises (NYSEAMERICAN:BDL) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Flanigan’s Enterprises (NYSEAMERICAN:BDL – Free Report) in a report released on Tuesday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

Flanigan’s Enterprises Trading Up 0.1 %

NYSEAMERICAN:BDL opened at $26.05 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $48.45 million, a PE ratio of 12.12 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 1.73 and a quick ratio of 1.40. Flanigan’s Enterprises has a 12 month low of $24.80 and a 12 month high of $34.59.

Flanigan’s Enterprises (NYSEAMERICAN:BDL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, December 29th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter. Flanigan’s Enterprises had a net margin of 3.15% and a return on equity of 7.24%. The firm had revenue of $43.36 million during the quarter.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Flanigan’s Enterprises

About Flanigan’s Enterprises

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. EA Series Trust acquired a new stake in shares of Flanigan’s Enterprises in the second quarter worth approximately $303,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Flanigan’s Enterprises by 3.1% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 53,530 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,857,000 after buying an additional 1,613 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Flanigan’s Enterprises by 61.5% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 19,502 shares of the company’s stock valued at $677,000 after buying an additional 7,427 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in shares of Flanigan’s Enterprises by 26.6% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,212 shares of the company’s stock valued at $190,000 after buying an additional 1,304 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Flanigan’s Enterprises in the second quarter worth about $114,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 11.62% of the company’s stock.

Flanigan's Enterprises, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a chain of full-service restaurants and package liquor stores in South Florida. It operates in two segments, Package Stores and Restaurants. The company operates package liquor stores under the Big Daddy's Liquors name, which offer private label liquors, beer, and wines; and restaurants under the Flanigan's Seafood Bar and Grill service mark that provide alcoholic beverages and full food services.

