FlexShares Quality Dividend Index Fund (NYSEARCA:QDF) Shares Down 1.1%

FlexShares Quality Dividend Index Fund (NYSEARCA:QDF – Get Free Report)’s share price fell 1.1% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $60.57 and last traded at $60.66. 87,840 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 15% from the average session volume of 76,170 shares. The stock had previously closed at $61.32.

FlexShares Quality Dividend Index Fund Stock Performance

The business’s 50 day moving average is $58.93 and its two-hundred day moving average is $58.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.67 billion, a PE ratio of 19.20 and a beta of 0.97.

Institutional Trading of FlexShares Quality Dividend Index Fund

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in shares of FlexShares Quality Dividend Index Fund by 4.4% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 13,016,861 shares of the company’s stock valued at $771,640,000 after purchasing an additional 547,889 shares during the period. TIAA Trust National Association purchased a new position in shares of FlexShares Quality Dividend Index Fund in the 3rd quarter worth about $232,993,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of FlexShares Quality Dividend Index Fund by 19.9% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 309,156 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,245,000 after buying an additional 51,393 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in shares of FlexShares Quality Dividend Index Fund by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 290,910 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,245,000 after purchasing an additional 11,360 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of FlexShares Quality Dividend Index Fund by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 279,726 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,603,000 after acquiring an additional 8,234 shares during the last quarter.

FlexShares Quality Dividend Index Fund Company Profile

The FlexShares Quality Dividend Index Fund (QDF) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Northern Trust Quality Dividend index. The fund tracks an index of companies deemed to have secure dividends that matches the beta of the Northern Trust 1250 Index. QDF was launched on Dec 14, 2012 and is managed by FlexShares.

