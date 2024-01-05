FlexShares Quality Dividend Index Fund (NYSEARCA:QDF) Trading Down 1.1%

FlexShares Quality Dividend Index Fund (NYSEARCA:QDF – Get Free Report)’s share price dropped 1.1% on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $60.57 and last traded at $60.66. Approximately 87,840 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 15% from the average daily volume of 76,170 shares. The stock had previously closed at $61.32.

FlexShares Quality Dividend Index Fund Stock Performance

The stock has a market cap of $1.67 billion, a PE ratio of 19.20 and a beta of 0.97. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $58.93 and its 200 day simple moving average is $58.01.

Get FlexShares Quality Dividend Index Fund alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On FlexShares Quality Dividend Index Fund

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. M&R Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in FlexShares Quality Dividend Index Fund in the fourth quarter valued at $63,000. Headinvest LLC purchased a new stake in FlexShares Quality Dividend Index Fund in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $52,000. EP Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in FlexShares Quality Dividend Index Fund in the third quarter valued at $244,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. bought a new stake in shares of FlexShares Quality Dividend Index Fund during the 3rd quarter valued at about $255,000. Finally, Mather Group LLC. raised its position in shares of FlexShares Quality Dividend Index Fund by 93.3% in the 3rd quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 25,894 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,444,000 after acquiring an additional 12,496 shares in the last quarter.

About FlexShares Quality Dividend Index Fund

The FlexShares Quality Dividend Index Fund (QDF) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Northern Trust Quality Dividend index. The fund tracks an index of companies deemed to have secure dividends that matches the beta of the Northern Trust 1250 Index. QDF was launched on Dec 14, 2012 and is managed by FlexShares.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for FlexShares Quality Dividend Index Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FlexShares Quality Dividend Index Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.