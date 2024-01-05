Flushing Financial (NASDAQ:FFIC) PT Raised to $19.00 at Raymond James

Flushing Financial (NASDAQ:FFIC – Get Free Report) had its target price increased by analysts at Raymond James from $17.00 to $19.00 in a note issued to investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the bank’s stock. Raymond James’ price target would indicate a potential upside of 14.80% from the company’s previous close.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Flushing Financial in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

Flushing Financial Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:FFIC traded up $0.08 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $16.55. The company had a trading volume of 52,417 shares, compared to its average volume of 78,398. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 1.06. The company has a market cap of $478.05 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.77 and a beta of 0.78. Flushing Financial has a 12-month low of $9.28 and a 12-month high of $20.46. The company has a fifty day moving average of $14.80 and a two-hundred day moving average of $14.00.

Flushing Financial (NASDAQ:FFIC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 31st. The bank reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $47.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $46.56 million. Flushing Financial had a return on equity of 5.56% and a net margin of 8.58%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Flushing Financial will post 0.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Steven J. Diorio sold 6,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.42, for a total value of $106,730.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 47,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $771,740. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, Director Steven J. Diorio sold 6,500 shares of Flushing Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.42, for a total transaction of $106,730.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 47,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $771,740. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, COO Maria A. Grasso sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.20, for a total transaction of $56,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 79,726 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,132,109.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 6.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Flushing Financial

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Flushing Financial during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $517,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its position in Flushing Financial by 53.9% during the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 8,787 shares of the bank’s stock worth $108,000 after purchasing an additional 3,078 shares during the last quarter. Teton Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Flushing Financial by 2.6% in the second quarter. Teton Advisors Inc. now owns 389,300 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $4,784,000 after acquiring an additional 10,000 shares in the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP lifted its stake in shares of Flushing Financial by 59.8% in the second quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 46,723 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $574,000 after purchasing an additional 17,490 shares during the period. Finally, BHZ Capital Management LP raised its position in Flushing Financial by 0.4% during the second quarter. BHZ Capital Management LP now owns 199,899 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,457,000 after acquiring an additional 864 shares during the last quarter. 62.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Flushing Financial Company Profile

Flushing Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Flushing Bank that provides banking products and services primarily to consumers, businesses, and governmental units. It offers various deposit products, including checking and savings accounts, money market accounts, demand accounts, NOW accounts, and certificates of deposit.

See Also

