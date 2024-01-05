FMC Co. (NYSE:FMC) Shares Sold by Reinhart Partners LLC.

Reinhart Partners LLC. lessened its position in FMC Co. (NYSE:FMC – Free Report) by 1.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 144,336 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 1,682 shares during the period. Reinhart Partners LLC. owned about 0.12% of FMC worth $9,666,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in shares of FMC by 68.9% during the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 228 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares during the period. V Square Quantitative Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of FMC in the second quarter valued at $36,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its position in FMC by 99.4% in the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 351 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. Quilter Plc purchased a new stake in shares of FMC during the second quarter worth about $446,531,000. Finally, High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of FMC in the first quarter worth about $60,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.91% of the company’s stock.

Get FMC alerts:

Insider Activity at FMC

In other FMC news, Director Robert C. Pallash purchased 3,845 shares of FMC stock in a transaction on Monday, November 27th. The stock was bought at an average price of $52.48 per share, for a total transaction of $201,785.60. Following the transaction, the director now owns 47,871 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,512,270.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.85% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on FMC shares. BMO Capital Markets lowered FMC from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their target price for the company from $80.00 to $63.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating and set a $70.00 price objective (down from $100.00) on shares of FMC in a research note on Tuesday, October 24th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of FMC from $99.00 to $73.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $59.00 price target (down previously from $135.00) on shares of FMC in a research report on Tuesday, October 24th. Finally, Bank of America reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $63.00 price objective on shares of FMC in a report on Tuesday, October 24th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $84.76.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on FMC

FMC Stock Performance

FMC stock traded up $0.78 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $61.05. The company had a trading volume of 235,203 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,441,922. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $56.46 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $74.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.51, a P/E/G ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. FMC Co. has a one year low of $49.49 and a one year high of $133.37.

FMC (NYSE:FMC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 31st. The basic materials company reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.45 by ($0.01). FMC had a net margin of 10.01% and a return on equity of 18.84%. The firm had revenue of $981.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.01 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.23 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 28.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that FMC Co. will post 3.84 EPS for the current year.

FMC Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 18th. Investors of record on Friday, December 29th will be issued a $0.58 dividend. This represents a $2.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.80%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 28th. FMC’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 59.03%.

FMC Profile

(Free Report)

FMC Corporation, an agricultural sciences company, provides crop protection, plant health, and professional pest and turf management products. It develops, markets, and sells crop protection chemicals that include insecticides, herbicides, and fungicides; and biologicals, crop nutrition, and seed treatment products, which are used in agriculture to enhance crop yield and quality by controlling a range of insects, weeds, and diseases, as well as in non-agricultural markets for pest control.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for FMC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FMC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.