Folger Nolan Fleming Douglas Capital Management Inc. Acquires 45 Shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

Folger Nolan Fleming Douglas Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Free Report) by 1.8% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 2,495 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the quarter. Folger Nolan Fleming Douglas Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $980,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of VOO. IFG Advisors LLC grew its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 37.5% during the 2nd quarter. IFG Advisors LLC now owns 30,989 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,621,000 after purchasing an additional 8,458 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC raised its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 238.7% during the 2nd quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC now owns 3,888 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,584,000 after buying an additional 2,740 shares during the last quarter. TruWealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 1.1% during the third quarter. TruWealth Advisors LLC now owns 31,336 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,306,000 after purchasing an additional 326 shares during the period. Hutchens & Kramer Investment Management Group LLC boosted its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 29.1% during the second quarter. Hutchens & Kramer Investment Management Group LLC now owns 9,072 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,695,000 after purchasing an additional 2,044 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cahaba Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 26.2% in the third quarter. Cahaba Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,114 shares of the company’s stock valued at $438,000 after purchasing an additional 231 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard S&P 500 ETF alerts:

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF stock opened at $429.81 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $343.86 billion, a PE ratio of 19.80 and a beta of 1.00. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $418.31 and its 200 day moving average price is $409.61. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a twelve month low of $348.74 and a twelve month high of $438.84.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Company Profile

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VOO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard S&P 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.