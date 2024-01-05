Folger Nolan Fleming Douglas Capital Management Inc. Acquires 640 Shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE)

Folger Nolan Fleming Douglas Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Free Report) by 20.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,847 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after buying an additional 640 shares during the period. Folger Nolan Fleming Douglas Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in NIKE were worth $368,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich raised its stake in shares of NIKE by 100,067.7% during the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 1,922,059,328 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $212,137,688,000 after purchasing an additional 1,920,140,487 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of NIKE by 139,649.9% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 16,813,307 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $1,967,325,000 after buying an additional 16,801,276 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of NIKE in the fourth quarter worth about $1,345,203,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of NIKE by 26.4% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 30,720,119 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $3,594,561,000 after acquiring an additional 6,410,744 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in NIKE by 6.8% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 92,826,102 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $10,245,217,000 after acquiring an additional 5,917,963 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 63.42% of the company’s stock.

NKE opened at $102.77 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $156.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.93, a PEG ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.12. NIKE, Inc. has a one year low of $88.66 and a one year high of $131.31. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $110.21 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $105.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 2.74 and a quick ratio of 1.85.

NIKE ( NYSE:NKE Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, December 21st. The footwear maker reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $13.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.39 billion. NIKE had a return on equity of 37.41% and a net margin of 10.28%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.85 earnings per share. Analysts predict that NIKE, Inc. will post 3.56 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 2nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 4th were paid a dividend of $0.37 per share. This is a positive change from NIKE’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 1st. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.44%. NIKE’s payout ratio is presently 43.27%.

Several research analysts have commented on NKE shares. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of NIKE from $130.00 to $120.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, September 18th. Evercore ISI started coverage on NIKE in a research report on Tuesday, November 7th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $124.00 target price for the company. Telsey Advisory Group raised their price target on NIKE from $128.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 15th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on NIKE in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Guggenheim reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $135.00 target price on shares of NIKE in a research note on Friday, September 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $124.13.

In other NIKE news, Chairman Mark G. Parker sold 58,091 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.60, for a total value of $5,785,863.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 1,255,600 shares in the company, valued at $125,057,760. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, EVP Monique S. Matheson sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.00, for a total value of $1,190,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 44,736 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,323,584. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Mark G. Parker sold 58,091 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.60, for a total value of $5,785,863.60. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 1,255,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $125,057,760. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, accessories, and services worldwide. The company provides athletic and casual footwear, apparel, and accessories under the Jumpman trademark; and casual sneakers, apparel, and accessories under the Converse, Chuck Taylor, All Star, One Star, Star Chevron, and Jack Purcell trademarks.

