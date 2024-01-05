Folger Nolan Fleming Douglas Capital Management Inc. Buys 140 Shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

Folger Nolan Fleming Douglas Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Free Report) by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 24,870 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 140 shares during the period. Folger Nolan Fleming Douglas Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $5,283,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Accretive Wealth Partners LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 0.9% in the second quarter. Accretive Wealth Partners LLC now owns 4,973 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,095,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Cadence Bank raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Cadence Bank now owns 11,374 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,505,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. lifted its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 0.6% during the second quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. now owns 8,716 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,920,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 0.8% in the second quarter. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,290 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,386,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mcdonald Partners LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 2.8% in the second quarter. Mcdonald Partners LLC now owns 1,866 shares of the company’s stock worth $411,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of VTI stock opened at $232.85 on Friday. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 12-month low of $189.85 and a 12-month high of $238.74. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $226.12 and its 200-day simple moving average is $221.47. The company has a market cap of $328.32 billion, a PE ratio of 18.80 and a beta of 1.02.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

