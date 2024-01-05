Folger Nolan Fleming Douglas Capital Management Inc. Buys 284 Shares of Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW)

Posted by on Jan 5th, 2024

Folger Nolan Fleming Douglas Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITWFree Report) by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 60,570 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 284 shares during the period. Illinois Tool Works accounts for approximately 1.6% of Folger Nolan Fleming Douglas Capital Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 15th biggest holding. Folger Nolan Fleming Douglas Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Illinois Tool Works were worth $13,950,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. GoalVest Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works during the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Northwest Capital Management Inc bought a new stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works during the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. Miller Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works during the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. Quarry LP boosted its holdings in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 52.7% during the 1st quarter. Quarry LP now owns 142 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arlington Trust Co LLC bought a new position in Illinois Tool Works in the 3rd quarter worth about $38,000. Institutional investors own 79.56% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ITW has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $213.00 to $198.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 7th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $220.00 to $277.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $236.00 to $238.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $265.00 to $255.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 16th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Illinois Tool Works in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $242.90.

View Our Latest Research Report on ITW

Illinois Tool Works Price Performance

NYSE ITW opened at $259.38 on Friday. Illinois Tool Works Inc. has a 52 week low of $217.06 and a 52 week high of $265.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $78.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.16, a PEG ratio of 4.84 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.27. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $245.40 and a 200-day moving average price of $242.87.

Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITWGet Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The industrial products company reported $2.55 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.46 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $4.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.10 billion. Illinois Tool Works had a net margin of 19.55% and a return on equity of 95.68%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.35 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Illinois Tool Works Inc. will post 9.68 earnings per share for the current year.

Illinois Tool Works Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 11th. Investors of record on Friday, December 29th will be paid a dividend of $1.40 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 28th. This represents a $5.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.16%. Illinois Tool Works’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 54.32%.

About Illinois Tool Works

(Free Report)

Illinois Tool Works Inc manufactures and sells industrial products and equipment worldwide. It operates through seven segments: Automotive OEM; Food Equipment; Test & Measurement and Electronics; Welding; Polymers & Fluids; Construction Products; and Specialty Products. The Automotive OEM segment offers plastic and metal components, fasteners, and assemblies for automobiles, light trucks, and other industrial uses.

Read More

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW)

Receive News & Ratings for Illinois Tool Works Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Illinois Tool Works and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.