Folger Nolan Fleming Douglas Capital Management Inc. Cuts Holdings in The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV)

Folger Nolan Fleming Douglas Capital Management Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV – Free Report) by 2.8% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 3,939 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 115 shares during the period. Folger Nolan Fleming Douglas Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Travelers Companies were worth $643,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Travelers Companies in the fourth quarter valued at $239,875,000. Barclays PLC raised its position in shares of Travelers Companies by 215.5% in the second quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 917,756 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $159,378,000 after buying an additional 626,837 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Travelers Companies by 19.6% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,284,693 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $615,847,000 after acquiring an additional 539,294 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new stake in Travelers Companies in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $75,226,000. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Travelers Companies by 1,880.1% during the first quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. now owns 276,675 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $47,425,000 after purchasing an additional 292,218 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.12% of the company’s stock.

Travelers Companies Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of NYSE TRV opened at $192.98 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $178.67 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $171.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $44.08 billion, a PE ratio of 20.84, a PEG ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 0.58. The Travelers Companies, Inc. has a one year low of $157.33 and a one year high of $194.51. The company has a current ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

Travelers Companies Dividend Announcement

Travelers Companies ( NYSE:TRV Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 18th. The insurance provider reported $1.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.93 by ($0.98). Travelers Companies had a net margin of 5.45% and a return on equity of 10.41%. The firm had revenue of $10.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.42 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.20 EPS. Travelers Companies’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that The Travelers Companies, Inc. will post 11.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 8th were given a $1.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 7th. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.07%. Travelers Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 43.29%.

Insider Activity

In related news, EVP Andy F. Bessette sold 3,797 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $169.38, for a total transaction of $643,135.86. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 13,005 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,202,786.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, EVP Andy F. Bessette sold 3,797 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $169.38, for a total value of $643,135.86. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 13,005 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,202,786.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Vice Chairman William H. Heyman sold 270 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $178.00, for a total value of $48,060.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 255,178 shares in the company, valued at $45,421,684. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.29% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

TRV has been the topic of several recent research reports. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Travelers Companies in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Travelers Companies from $185.00 to $183.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on Travelers Companies from $180.00 to $176.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 6th. HSBC initiated coverage on shares of Travelers Companies in a research report on Thursday, December 28th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $203.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on Travelers Companies in a report on Wednesday, October 4th. They set a “hold” rating and a $186.00 price objective on the stock. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $193.71.

Travelers Companies Company Profile



The Travelers Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of commercial and personal property, and casualty insurance products and services to businesses, government units, associations, and individuals in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Business Insurance, Bond & Specialty Insurance, and Personal Insurance.

