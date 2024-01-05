Folger Nolan Fleming Douglas Capital Management Inc. Cuts Stock Position in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC)

Folger Nolan Fleming Douglas Capital Management Inc. reduced its position in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC – Free Report) by 5.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 92,563 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 4,953 shares during the period. Folger Nolan Fleming Douglas Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Wells Fargo & Company were worth $3,782,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of WFC. Carson Advisory Inc. grew its holdings in Wells Fargo & Company by 1.6% during the second quarter. Carson Advisory Inc. now owns 13,371 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $571,000 after acquiring an additional 217 shares during the period. Main Street Research LLC raised its position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Main Street Research LLC now owns 19,615 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $837,000 after buying an additional 226 shares during the period. First Bank & Trust raised its holdings in Wells Fargo & Company by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 23,900 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,020,000 after buying an additional 233 shares during the period. Founders Financial Securities LLC lifted its stake in Wells Fargo & Company by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Founders Financial Securities LLC now owns 31,571 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,347,000 after acquiring an additional 240 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cape Cod Five Cents Savings Bank grew its holdings in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. Cape Cod Five Cents Savings Bank now owns 5,625 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $232,000 after purchasing an additional 245 shares in the last quarter. 72.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Wells Fargo & Company alerts:

Insider Activity at Wells Fargo & Company

In related news, Director Richard K. Davis acquired 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 9th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $41.22 per share, for a total transaction of $144,270.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 4,244 shares in the company, valued at $174,937.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on WFC. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 price objective on shares of Wells Fargo & Company in a report on Friday, September 22nd. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Wells Fargo & Company from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, December 4th. Odeon Capital Group upgraded shares of Wells Fargo & Company from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $56.08 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Wells Fargo & Company in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $50.27.

Get Our Latest Research Report on Wells Fargo & Company

Wells Fargo & Company Trading Up 0.4 %

Wells Fargo & Company stock opened at $49.48 on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company has a 52-week low of $35.25 and a 52-week high of $50.77. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $179.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.64, a PEG ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.17. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $44.94 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $43.24.

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 13th. The financial services provider reported $1.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.15. Wells Fargo & Company had a return on equity of 11.18% and a net margin of 17.06%. The business had revenue of $20.86 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.09 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.30 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Wells Fargo & Company will post 4.98 earnings per share for the current year.

Wells Fargo & Company Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 1st. Investors of record on Friday, November 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.24%.

Wells Fargo & Company Company Profile

(Free Report)

Wells Fargo & Company, a diversified financial services company, provides banking, investment, mortgage, and consumer and commercial finance products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Consumer Banking and Lending; Commercial Banking; Corporate and Investment Banking; and Wealth and Investment Management.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Wells Fargo & Company Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wells Fargo & Company and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.