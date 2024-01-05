Folger Nolan Fleming Douglas Capital Management Inc. Decreases Stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM)

Folger Nolan Fleming Douglas Capital Management Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM – Free Report) by 0.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 28,713 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 224 shares during the quarter. Folger Nolan Fleming Douglas Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $5,075,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of IWM. Cedar Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 117,700.0% during the second quarter. Cedar Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,356 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $441,000 after purchasing an additional 2,354 shares in the last quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 73,665 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $13,795,000 after acquiring an additional 365 shares during the period. All Terrain Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 4.2% during the second quarter. All Terrain Financial Advisors LLC now owns 73,551 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $13,774,000 after acquiring an additional 2,957 shares in the last quarter. Capital Wealth Planning LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the second quarter worth about $1,410,000. Finally, Axiom Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the second quarter worth about $206,000.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA IWM opened at $192.98 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $184.25 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $184.05. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $161.67 and a fifty-two week high of $205.49.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

