Folger Nolan Fleming Douglas Capital Management Inc. Has $1.32 Million Position in General Electric (NYSE:GE)

Folger Nolan Fleming Douglas Capital Management Inc. decreased its position in shares of General Electric (NYSE:GE – Free Report) by 7.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,977 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 976 shares during the period. Folger Nolan Fleming Douglas Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in General Electric were worth $1,324,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in GE. TCI Fund Management Ltd. bought a new position in General Electric in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $2,496,379,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of General Electric by 122,242.2% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 13,438,063 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $878,644,000 after purchasing an additional 13,427,079 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of General Electric during the fourth quarter worth $635,274,000. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of General Electric by 17.3% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 48,490,012 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $4,639,533,000 after purchasing an additional 7,157,356 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich increased its holdings in General Electric by 106,570.5% in the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 6,248,759 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $686,426,000 after purchasing an additional 6,242,901 shares during the period. 74.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

GE has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded General Electric from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the company from $115.00 to $144.00 in a research report on Friday, December 15th. Barclays increased their target price on shares of General Electric from $131.00 to $133.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. TheStreet lowered shares of General Electric from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 24th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of General Electric from $131.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 18th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on General Electric in a research note on Wednesday, September 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $141.00 price objective for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, General Electric currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $130.43.

GE stock opened at $125.09 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $119.62 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $114.15. General Electric has a one year low of $70.75 and a one year high of $129.20. The stock has a market cap of $136.15 billion, a PE ratio of 14.06, a P/E/G ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 0.82.

General Electric (NYSE:GE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The conglomerate reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.26. General Electric had a return on equity of 11.10% and a net margin of 14.38%. The business had revenue of $17.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.46 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.35 EPS. General Electric’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that General Electric will post 2.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 28th will be paid a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 27th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.26%. General Electric’s dividend payout ratio is currently 3.61%.

General Electric Company operates as a high-tech industrial company in Europe, China, Asia, the Americas, the Middle East, and Africa. It offers gas and steam turbines, full balance of plant, upgrade, and service solutions, as well as data-leveraging software for power generation, industrial, government, and other customers.

