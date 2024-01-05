Folger Nolan Fleming Douglas Capital Management Inc. Has $5.76 Million Stock Position in Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON)

Folger Nolan Fleming Douglas Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Free Report) by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 31,158 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 282 shares during the period. Folger Nolan Fleming Douglas Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $5,756,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Northstar Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Honeywell International by 1.7% in the third quarter. Northstar Asset Management LLC now owns 9,140 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,689,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Intellectus Partners LLC raised its stake in Honeywell International by 6.7% in the third quarter. Intellectus Partners LLC now owns 9,716 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,795,000 after buying an additional 613 shares during the period. SevenBridge Financial Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Honeywell International by 5.2% in the third quarter. SevenBridge Financial Group LLC now owns 12,943 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $2,391,000 after buying an additional 639 shares during the last quarter. Jackson Square Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Honeywell International by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter. Jackson Square Capital LLC now owns 10,098 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,866,000 after acquiring an additional 375 shares during the period. Finally, HFG Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Honeywell International by 8.3% during the 3rd quarter. HFG Advisors Inc. now owns 1,235 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $228,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares during the period. 74.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Honeywell International from $190.00 to $213.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 19th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and set a $210.00 target price on shares of Honeywell International in a report on Thursday, November 30th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Honeywell International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $213.90.

Honeywell International Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:HON opened at $203.73 on Friday. Honeywell International Inc. has a 1 year low of $174.88 and a 1 year high of $217.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $134.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $196.07 and its 200 day simple moving average is $193.56.

Honeywell International (NASDAQ:HON – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The conglomerate reported $2.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.23 by $0.04. Honeywell International had a return on equity of 34.63% and a net margin of 14.87%. The company had revenue of $9.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.23 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.25 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Honeywell International Inc. will post 9.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Darius Adamczyk sold 41,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $191.72, for a total value of $7,860,520.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 180,453 shares in the company, valued at approximately $34,596,449.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.45% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Honeywell International Profile

Honeywell International Inc operates as a diversified technology and manufacturing company worldwide. Its Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; and thermal systems, as well as wireless connectivity and management services.

