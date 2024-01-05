Folger Nolan Fleming Douglas Capital Management Inc. Lowers Holdings in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Folger Nolan Fleming Douglas Capital Management Inc. trimmed its stake in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Free Report) by 2.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 124,495 shares of the chip maker’s stock after selling 3,163 shares during the quarter. Folger Nolan Fleming Douglas Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Intel were worth $4,426,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc purchased a new position in shares of Intel in the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC acquired a new stake in Intel in the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP raised its position in Intel by 396.4% in the second quarter. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP now owns 819 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 654 shares during the period. Legacy Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Intel during the third quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Moser Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Intel in the second quarter valued at about $31,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.84% of the company’s stock.

Get Intel alerts:

Intel Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:INTC opened at $46.97 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $43.38 and its 200 day moving average price is $37.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.53 and a quick ratio of 1.13. The stock has a market cap of $198.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -117.17, a PEG ratio of 5.57 and a beta of 0.99. Intel Co. has a 12 month low of $24.73 and a 12 month high of $51.28.

Intel Announces Dividend

Intel ( NASDAQ:INTC Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The chip maker reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.20. Intel had a positive return on equity of 0.49% and a negative net margin of 3.11%. The business had revenue of $14.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.57 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.59 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Intel Co. will post 0.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 7th were issued a dividend of $0.125 per share. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 6th. Intel’s payout ratio is -125.00%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have weighed in on INTC. Bank of America raised shares of Intel from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $32.00 to $50.00 in a report on Friday, December 15th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Intel in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Benchmark lifted their target price on Intel from $42.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 5th. HSBC raised Intel from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their price target for the company from $27.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Friday, October 27th. Finally, Roth Mkm restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $35.00 price target on shares of Intel in a research report on Wednesday, October 4th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-one have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $37.39.

View Our Latest Research Report on Intel

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger bought 6,775 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 1st. The shares were bought at an average cost of $36.80 per share, with a total value of $249,320.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 25,475 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $937,480. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.04% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Intel Profile

(Free Report)

Intel Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells computing and related products worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center and AI, Network and Edge, Mobileye, Accelerated Computing Systems and Graphics, Intel Foundry Services, and Other segments. The company offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, and memory and storage products.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding INTC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Intel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.