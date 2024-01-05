Folger Nolan Fleming Douglas Capital Management Inc. Lowers Stock Position in International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF)

Folger Nolan Fleming Douglas Capital Management Inc. trimmed its position in International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF – Free Report) by 0.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 150,945 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 288 shares during the quarter. International Flavors & Fragrances comprises approximately 1.2% of Folger Nolan Fleming Douglas Capital Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd biggest position. Folger Nolan Fleming Douglas Capital Management Inc. owned about 0.06% of International Flavors & Fragrances worth $10,290,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Personal Financial Services raised its stake in International Flavors & Fragrances by 59.5% during the 2nd quarter. First Personal Financial Services now owns 319 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares during the period. Clear Street Markets LLC bought a new stake in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Fiduciary Alliance LLC purchased a new position in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances in the second quarter worth $30,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Finally, PARK CIRCLE Co grew its stake in International Flavors & Fragrances by 300.0% during the second quarter. PARK CIRCLE Co now owns 400 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.52% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages recently commented on IFF. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on International Flavors & Fragrances from $75.00 to $81.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 6th. Argus raised shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $85.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 28th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from $60.00 to $57.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 12th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $77.19.

International Flavors & Fragrances Price Performance

NYSE IFF opened at $79.55 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $20.31 billion, a PE ratio of 441.94, a P/E/G ratio of 5.15 and a beta of 1.22. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $75.78 and its 200-day moving average price is $73.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.74. International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. has a 52-week low of $62.11 and a 52-week high of $118.34.

International Flavors & Fragrances (NYSE:IFF – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 6th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.14. International Flavors & Fragrances had a return on equity of 5.22% and a net margin of 0.40%. The firm had revenue of $2.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.76 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.36 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 7.9% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. will post 3.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

International Flavors & Fragrances Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 8th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 28th will be given a $0.81 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 27th. This represents a $3.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.07%. International Flavors & Fragrances’s payout ratio is 1,800.00%.

About International Flavors & Fragrances

International Flavors & Fragrances Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cosmetic active and natural health ingredients for use in various consumer products in Europe, Africa, the Middle East, Greater Asia, North America, and Latin America. It operates through four segments: Nourish, Scent, Health & Biosciences, and Pharma Solutions.

Further Reading

