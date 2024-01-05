Folger Nolan Fleming Douglas Capital Management Inc. Purchases 663 Shares of iShares Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB)

Folger Nolan Fleming Douglas Capital Management Inc. increased its position in iShares Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB – Free Report) by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 67,830 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 663 shares during the period. iShares Biotechnology ETF comprises approximately 1.0% of Folger Nolan Fleming Douglas Capital Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 28th largest position. Folger Nolan Fleming Douglas Capital Management Inc. owned 0.12% of iShares Biotechnology ETF worth $8,295,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares Biotechnology ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. CoreFirst Bank & Trust bought a new position in shares of iShares Biotechnology ETF during the second quarter worth $30,000. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN purchased a new position in iShares Biotechnology ETF during the third quarter valued at $44,000. Archer Investment Corp bought a new stake in iShares Biotechnology ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $48,000. Finally, New Republic Capital LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Biotechnology ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $48,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.61% of the company’s stock.

IBB stock opened at $134.91 on Friday. iShares Biotechnology ETF has a 52 week low of $111.83 and a 52 week high of $139.05. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $124.15 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $125.25.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 27th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 21st were paid a $0.124 dividend. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.37%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 20th.

iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the NASDAQ Biotechnology Index (the Index). The Index contains securities of NASDAQ listed companies that are classified according to the Industry Classification Benchmark as either biotechnology or pharmaceuticals, which also meet other eligibility criteria determined by NASDAQ.

