Folger Nolan Fleming Douglas Capital Management Inc. Sells 1,237 Shares of The Southern Company (NYSE:SO)

Folger Nolan Fleming Douglas Capital Management Inc. reduced its stake in The Southern Company (NYSE:SO – Free Report) by 2.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 43,106 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 1,237 shares during the period. Folger Nolan Fleming Douglas Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Southern were worth $2,790,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of SO. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in shares of Southern by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 61,472,651 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $4,277,269,000 after purchasing an additional 1,283,943 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Southern by 2.3% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 19,816,104 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,387,945,000 after buying an additional 452,511 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its stake in shares of Southern by 4.2% in the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 16,070,918 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,128,982,000 after acquiring an additional 642,737 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors lifted its holdings in shares of Southern by 8.0% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 11,910,166 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $836,689,000 after acquiring an additional 883,544 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Southern by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,190,526 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $656,296,000 after purchasing an additional 255,838 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.85% of the company’s stock.

Southern Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:SO opened at $71.47 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $77.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.48 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.63. The Southern Company has a 12 month low of $58.85 and a 12 month high of $75.80. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $69.97 and its 200-day simple moving average is $69.22.

Southern Announces Dividend

Southern ( NYSE:SO Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The utilities provider reported $1.42 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by $0.10. Southern had a return on equity of 10.26% and a net margin of 11.60%. The business had revenue of $6.98 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.38 billion. As a group, equities analysts forecast that The Southern Company will post 3.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 6th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 20th were issued a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 17th. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.92%. Southern’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 101.08%.

Insider Transactions at Southern

In other news, CEO Stephen E. Kuczynski sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.23, for a total transaction of $356,150.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 106,284 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,570,609.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Stephen E. Kuczynski sold 5,000 shares of Southern stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.23, for a total value of $356,150.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 106,284 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,570,609.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider David P. Poroch sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.39, for a total value of $693,900.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 28,691 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,990,868.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 25,000 shares of company stock worth $1,722,000. 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Southern from $68.00 to $64.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. Bank of America raised shares of Southern from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $67.00 to $68.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 13th. StockNews.com raised Southern from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Southern from $69.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 29th. Finally, Scotiabank downgraded Southern from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $78.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $73.00.

Southern Company Profile

The Southern Company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity. It operates through three segments: Gas Distribution Operations, Gas Pipeline Investments, and Gas Marketing Services. The company also develops, constructs, acquires, owns, and manages power generation assets, including renewable energy projects and sells electricity in the wholesale market; and distributes natural gas in Illinois, Georgia, Virginia, and Tennessee, as well as provides gas marketing services, gas distribution operations, and gas pipeline investments operations.

