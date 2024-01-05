Folger Nolan Fleming Douglas Capital Management Inc. Sells 286 Shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR)

Folger Nolan Fleming Douglas Capital Management Inc. lowered its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR – Free Report) by 0.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 109,807 shares of the company’s stock after selling 286 shares during the period. Folger Nolan Fleming Douglas Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF were worth $7,604,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Northwest Capital Management Inc bought a new position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. grew its holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 139.6% during the 2nd quarter. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. now owns 381 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 222 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG bought a new stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Pacific Center for Financial Services bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, True Wealth Design LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000.

Get iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF alerts:

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of NYSEARCA IWR opened at $75.73 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $72.81 and its 200-day moving average price is $72.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.16 and a beta of 1.09. iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $64.66 and a 1-year high of $78.37.

About iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.