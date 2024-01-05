Folger Nolan Fleming Douglas Capital Management Inc. Sells 332 Shares of Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS)

Folger Nolan Fleming Douglas Capital Management Inc. lessened its position in shares of Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS – Free Report) by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,989 shares of the company’s stock after selling 332 shares during the quarter. Folger Nolan Fleming Douglas Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Otis Worldwide were worth $561,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of OTIS. Fiduciary Alliance LLC bought a new stake in Otis Worldwide in the second quarter valued at $25,000. Nemes Rush Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Otis Worldwide during the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. Core Alternative Capital boosted its position in shares of Otis Worldwide by 91.1% during the second quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 302 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 144 shares in the last quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Otis Worldwide by 141.1% during the 3rd quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 381 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 223 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Otis Worldwide during the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. 85.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Otis Worldwide alerts:

Otis Worldwide Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of Otis Worldwide stock opened at $87.38 on Friday. Otis Worldwide Co. has a 1 year low of $73.32 and a 1 year high of $91.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.76 billion, a PE ratio of 26.50 and a beta of 1.00. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $85.30 and its 200 day moving average is $84.75.

Otis Worldwide Dividend Announcement

Otis Worldwide ( NYSE:OTIS Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The company reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.07. Otis Worldwide had a net margin of 9.84% and a negative return on equity of 30.00%. The business had revenue of $3.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.54 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.80 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Otis Worldwide Co. will post 3.52 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 17th were paid a dividend of $0.34 per share. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.56%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 16th. Otis Worldwide’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.09%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Vertical Research cut shares of Otis Worldwide from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Otis Worldwide from $80.00 to $76.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 7th. UBS Group assumed coverage on Otis Worldwide in a research note on Tuesday, October 3rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $87.00 target price for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Otis Worldwide from $82.00 to $97.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 19th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Otis Worldwide currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $90.43.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on OTIS

Otis Worldwide Profile

(Free Report)

Otis Worldwide Corporation engages in the manufacturing, installation, and servicing of elevators and escalators in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, New Equipment and Service. The New Equipment segment designs, manufactures, sells, and installs a range of passenger and freight elevators, as well as escalators and moving walkways for residential and commercial buildings, and infrastructure projects.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OTIS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Otis Worldwide Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Otis Worldwide and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.